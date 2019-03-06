Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

Margus Hunt has signed a new contract with the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL, the team has announced.

Hunt, who previously played with the Cincinnati Bengals, enjoyed arguably his most successful season of his career to date in 2018, with the Colts reaching the playoffs.

The exact details of the contract are not known yet, though there has been some speculation that it is for a two-year period and worth at least US$9 million (about €8 million), plus bonuses, which would make him the most highly-paid Estonian sportsperson of all time, based on yearly salary.

Hunt's previous contract with the Colts was due to expire on 13 March.

Hunt, 31, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County in South Estonia, started as a field athlete at the Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, in 2007, making the switch to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. Drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013, he was traded to the Colts in March 2017. He plays at Defensive End.

The Colts, who got to the playoffs in January via a wild-card spot, breezed past AFC South rivals the Houston Texans in the first playoffs game, only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.