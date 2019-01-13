Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts were overwhelmed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoffs round on Saturday evening, losing 31-13.

Going to Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home, was always going to be difficult and, in a role reversal of the Colts' victory over Houston the previous week in the wild card round, the Colts never really got stared, having about half the possession of their opponents.

The Chiefs scored their first touchdown after around five minutes' play, bagging one more in the first quarter, as well as a field goal. Things picked up in the second quarter, with the Colts scoring a touchdown from a blocked Chiefs' punt which they recovered to score, but the Chiefs soon answered with another touchdown. The pattern was repeated in the fourth quarter; a consolation Colts' touchdown from an Andrew Luck pass was shortly followed by yet another Chiefs score.

Usually on-point Colts kicker Adam Vintieri had a shocker, missing not only a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter but even the point after the second Colts' touchdown.

Margus Hunt (DE) again had a fairly unspectacular game, pulling off one tackle assist.

The Colts' season is, barring the couple of players (not Margus Hunt) picked for the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl the week before the Superbowl, thus over. The Chiefs face either the Los Angeles Chargers or the New England Patriots (playing Sunday afternoon) in the AFC Championship game next weekend.

Hunt, 31, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County in South Estonia, started as a field athlete at the Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, in 2007, making the switch to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL in the second round in 2013, he was traded to the Colts in March 2017.

