news

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Margus Hunt (92) faces off against Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes in Saturday's playoffs clash.
Margus Hunt (92) faces off against Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes in Saturday's playoffs clash. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts were overwhelmed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional playoffs round on Saturday evening, losing 31-13.

Going to Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home, was always going to be difficult and, in a role reversal of the Colts' victory over Houston the previous week in the wild card round, the Colts never really got stared, having about half the possession of their opponents.

The Chiefs scored their first touchdown after around five minutes' play, bagging one more in the first quarter, as well as a field goal. Things picked up in the second quarter, with the Colts scoring a touchdown from a blocked Chiefs' punt which they recovered to score, but the Chiefs soon answered with another touchdown. The pattern was repeated in the fourth quarter; a consolation Colts' touchdown from an Andrew Luck pass was shortly followed by yet another Chiefs score.

Usually on-point Colts kicker Adam Vintieri had a shocker, missing not only a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter but even the point after the second Colts' touchdown.

Margus Hunt (DE) again had a fairly unspectacular game, pulling off one tackle assist.

The Colts' season is, barring the couple of players (not Margus Hunt) picked for the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl the week before the Superbowl, thus over. The Chiefs face either the Los Angeles Chargers or the New England Patriots (playing Sunday afternoon) in the AFC Championship game next weekend.

Hunt, 31, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County in South Estonia, started as a field athlete at the Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, in 2007, making the switch to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL in the second round in 2013, he was traded to the Colts in March 2017.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus huntindianapolis coltsestonian sportssport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
11.01

Ministry scheme brings nearly 100 back to nursing profession

11.01

Estonia 200 raises €66,000 in donations in fourth quarter

11.01

Reform over €750,000 in the black in 2018

11.01

190 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia in 2018

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Mikser: Estonian government endorses EU, UK withdrawal agreement

10.01

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

Opinion
27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:29

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13:59

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

12:54

Centre Party expels 14 with criminal records

12.01

PM: Elections watershed between progress for many or regress for the few

12.01

Estonia 200 unveils full candidate list and manifesto on Sunday

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

ETV Savisaar documentary viewers peak at over quarter of a million

11.01

EKRE mulls forming 'defence units' after poster defacing, death threats

11.01

Child health, doctor and nurse salaries among health fund budget increases

11.01

Ministry scheme brings nearly 100 back to nursing profession

11.01

Gallery: SDE second party to submit candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

11.01

Centre requests two-week extension to file fourth quarter report

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

11.01

Estonia 200 raises €66,000 in donations in fourth quarter

11.01

Reform over €750,000 in the black in 2018

11.01

190 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia in 2018

11.01

Song and Dance Festival tickets on sale, popular seats going quickly

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

10.01

Centre wants to expand free public transport in Estonia

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: