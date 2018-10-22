news

Margus Hunt instrumental in Bills annihilation, nearly scores

Margus Hunt (DE) of the Indiapolis Colts.
Margus Hunt (DE) of the Indiapolis Colts. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Indianapolis Colts' Estonian Defensive End Margus Hunt was key to Sunday's 37-5 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The game saw the Colts' defence run rampant, intercepting Bill's passes three times, causing two fumbles and forcing them to punt four times throughout the game at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts also forced the Bills to turnover on downs in the fourth quarter, when the latter made a 3-yard completed pass when they needed 4 yards.

The Colts prevented the Bill's offence from registering a score, whilst their own offence racked up 37 points; only the Bills special teams managed a field goal, with their defence forcing a Colts safety for a further two points.

Blocked pass could have been run in for TD

Margus Hunt proved a pivotal part of the Colts defensive dominance, blocking a pass for an incompletion which, according to news portal Delfi, had he caught it, he could have run in for a rare defensive touchdown.

Hunt, 31, from Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County in southern Estonia, started as a field athlete and excelled in the hammer throw; he enrolled at the Southern Methodist Univeristy (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, in 2007, ostensibly to train further in athletics, making the switch to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program and getting a football scholarshp with the SMU Mustangs. Drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013, he was traded to the Colts in March 2017.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Estonia 100
