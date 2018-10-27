Estonia takes home 5 medals from 2018 Invictus Games

Estonia came home from the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, with a total medals haul of five, three of which came from track and field athletics events.

The Sydney games were the fourth Invictus Games, founded in 2014 by British royal family member Prince Harry, bringing over 500 competitors from nearly 20 countries and focussing on wounded servicemen and women who have suffered a wide range of injuries.

Master Sergeant Ergo Mets took silver in the 400 metres final on Friday, in 55:57 seconds, which also happens to be a personal best. Msgt. Mets had already clinched a bronze medal in his fitness degree in four minutes indoor rowing.

Personal best

"I ran a personal record already in the qualifiers and now I improved on it. I went to the final with bringing home a medal in mind, and I did it. Unfortunately, though, one rival was a bit faster today," Msgt. Mets was quoted by military spokespersons in Tallinn.

MSgt. Ott Joesaar and Staff Sergeant Rene Hinrikus both won bronze in the discus in their respective categories.

In a team event, Estonia won bronze in sitting volleyball, defeating Poland 2:0 on Tuesday.

Estonia was represented at this year's games, which President Kersti Kaljulaid attended whilst in Australia, by a 15-member team of veterans of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF). Estonian veterans have competed at every Invictus Games so far, winning eight medals at last year's event in Canada.

