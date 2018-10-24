Gallery: Estonia earns sitting volleyball bronze at Invictus Games

Team Estonia earned the bronze medal in sitting volleyball at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia after defeating Poland 2:0 in the bronze medal match.

The Estonian team got off to a bad start, but thereafter found their rhythm, winning the first set 21:16. The team cinched the bronze medal after likewise winning the second set 21:13, thus beating Poland 2:0.

In the semifinal match played earlier that day, Estonia was defated by Georgia 2:0. Georgia went on to earn the gold, defeating the UK likewise 2:0.

The bronze medal team consisted of 1st Sgt. Margus Hoop, Master Sgt. Ergo Mets, Marek Piirimägi, Ott Jõesaar and Egerd Erreline, Sgt. 1st Class Rene Hinrikus, Junior Sgts. Madis Põri and Tarmo Lepik and Pvt. Ivan Smirnov.

Heats for the Games' swimming event likewise took place on Tuesday, in which Sgt. 1st Class Martin Piisang qualified for Wednesday's finals in a total of four distances.

The Invictus Games is an annual international adaptive multi-sport event established by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans. In total, more than 500 competitors from 18 different countries are competing in 11 different events from 20-27 October this year.

The Estonian team currently competing in Sydney consists of 15 members, including active service members as well as veterans that have returned to civilian life. This year, Estonians are competing in a variety of events, including swimming, cycling, athletics and sailing.

Last year, Estonians won a total of eight medals in the Invictus Games held in Toronto, Canada.