Estonia brings back four Invictus Games medals

Estonian sportspeople have brought home three golds and on silver medal from the Invictus Games held in the Netherlands.

The Invictus Games is a sports event specifically held for injured war veterans, and was founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014, while the Estonian team taking part this year was made up of athletes who had served in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

All-rounder Katrin Tukkia won silver in the indoor rowing against some intense international competition. Rene Hinrikus took gold in the discus, while team captain Janno Lepik picked up two golds in hand-cycling, both in the individual and group events (see also highlights video below).

EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem, who met the team off the plane on their return to Estonia on Sunday, said of the results that he was: "Pleased to see that our injured soldiers still line up both mentally and physically, and are also fighting successfully on the sports front."

Lt Gen. Herem added that the Invictus Games also have a unifying effect, bringing together those who have been injured with current, active EDF personnel.

Command support center sports instructor Urmas Rajaver said that he was: "Extremely proud of the whole team and after watching them in the competition for a week, I can only praise the EDF veterans, who not only surpassed themselves in sports competitions, but also showed strong and inspiring example to competitors from all countries."

The event was the fifth of its kind and ran last week, April 16-22, in The Hague, with Estonian athletes taking part in shot put, discus, swimming and other events. Around 500 competitors from 20 different countries took part.

More details (in Estonian) are on the team's Facebook page here.

The next Invictus Games will take place in 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

