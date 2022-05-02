Kaia Kanepi out of Madrid Open

Kaia Kanepi in action in 2020.
Kaia Kanepi in action in 2020. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Kaia Kanepi is out of the Mutua Madrid Open after losing her round two clash against US player Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6.3, 6:3 on Sunday.

Kanepi, ranked 55th in the world, had had to qualify for the main event, overcoming Harriet Dart (U.K.) and Martina Trevisan (Italy) in the process, and went on to defeat the young Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova in round one.

In her match with Pegula, ranked 14th in the world, Kanepi was broken in game four and game eight, losing 6:3 in a set which lasted 36 minutes on the clay courts in the Spanish capital, and saw Pegula rescue three of four break points against her.

In set two, Kanepi was broken twice and was soon 4:1 down, though came from a 40:0 deficit in game six to take the game by breaking Pegula's service.

Alas, this was not enough as the American won the next two games to take the set 6:3 again, and with it the match, to set herself up with former world number four Bianca Andreescu (Canada) in the next round.

The entire encounter lasted one hour and eight minutes.

Top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit did not compete in Madrid, due to illness.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

