Illness forces Anett Kontaveit out of Madrid tournament before it begins

ERR's Sport portal reports that illness was behind the decision, while Kontaveit's dropping out has given Ana Konjuh (Croatia) a spot in the main draw instead.

Kaia Kanepi is due to meet Briton Harriet Dart in round one of qualifying for the same competition today, Tuesday. While the head-to-head between Kanepi and Dart is one apiece, with the latter winning most recently, in Indian Wells earlier this year, the pair have not played each other on clay before.

The winner will face either Cristina Bucsa (Spain, ranked 131rd in the world) or Martina Trevisani (Italy, 81st) in the second qualifying round; the winner of that encounter goes through to the main draw.

Other absences include world number three Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), who has picked up an elbow niggle, former world number one Angelique Kerber, of Germany, who is also sick, and Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 29th in the world) who has a back injury, while the 2020 winner Sofia Kenin (U.S., 151st in the world) are not competing either.

The main draw for the Madrid Open takes place Tuesday afternoon.

While Kontaveit remains sixth in the world after the latest WTA rankings were announced earlier this week, Kanepi dropped two places, to 55th.

--

