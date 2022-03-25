Anett Kontaveit out of Miami Open

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit is out of the Miami Open after losing to world number 65 Ann Li (US) in three sets, 6:0, 3:6, 6:4.

Kontaveit, ranked 7th in the world, had a bye for round one of the tournament, a top-tier WTA1000 event.

Li, however, swept all before her in set one, winning 6:0 and, while Kontaveit was able to mount a fight-back in set two, getting to 4:2 in games and finishing 6:3.

In the decider, the Estonian starting off 3:0 up in games, before things went to 3:3, with the U.S. player saving three break points, later going on to be 5:4 up with Kontaveit to serve.

Li broke Kontaveit's serve once again, to take the set and the match.

Kontaveit realized two out of 12 break-points, compared with five out of six for her opponent.

For Li, the victory was the first in her career over a world top 10 player; Kontaveit has now lost two matches in-a-row – she went out of the Indian Wells tournament in set three earlier this month – for the first time since last August.

