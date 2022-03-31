Wrestler Epp Mäe through to European Championship final

Wrestler Epp Mäe.
Wrestler Epp Mäe. Source: ERR
Women's freestyle wrestler Epp Mäe is through to the finals for her category at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after a 10:0 win over Catalina Axente (Romania).

Mäe, reigning European champion, had defeated Enrica Rinaldi (Italy) in the women's 76kg quarter-finals, setting herself up for an encounter with Axente, where she quickly took four points from after hitting her opponent down on the mat, earning four more in the next move after catching her opponent's leg.

The entire bout lasted a minute and 44 seconds, ERR's sports portal reports.

Mäe now faces local competitor Bernadett Nagy, in the final on Thursday.

Mäe was crowned European champion last year when she overcame Natalia Vorobieva (Russia) in the final.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

