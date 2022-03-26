Kelly Sildaru wins Switzerland season-ending slopestyle event

Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: ERR
Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru won the slopestyle event at the season finale in Switzerland on Saturday.

Sildaru, 20, who won bronze at the Beijing Olympics in the same discipline last month, said after the contest that: "It was a very crazy and busy season."

"I'm very happy to be able to ski here in such beautiful weather and such great conditions. The season started very well for me, and ended even better. I'm super happy" she continued.

Sildaru secured her first place in the opening effort, scoring 88.25 points and, while she only picked up 40.75 points in the second attempt, noone was able to pass her initial benchmark.

Tess Leduex of France was second; Johanne Killi of Norway third.

Beijing gold medalist in the slopestyle Mathilde Gremaud finished down in seventh place on home soil.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Kelly Sildaru wins Switzerland season-ending slopestyle event

