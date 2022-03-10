Henry Sildaru qualifies in fifth place for Leysin Big Air final

Fifteen-year-old freestyle skier Henry Sildaru has qualified in fourth place for the Big Air event at the Junior World Championships in Leysin, Switzerland.

Sildaru, younger sibling of Beijing Olympics bronze medalist Kelly, put in a best score of 91.67 from three runs, behind Troy Podmilsak (U.S.), Leo Landrö (Norway) and Luca Harrington (New Zealand).

The Big Air final starts at 1.45 p.m. on Thursday, Estonian time.

Sildaru finished fifth overall in the half-pipe event earlier in the week, and is due to enter qualifying for the third discipline, the slopestyle, on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's final.

Sildaru was junior world champion last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!