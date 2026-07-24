Star Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru starts new chapter as ski coach
Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru earned a level 3 assistant coach qualification, adding ski coach to a career marked by Olympic, World Championship and X Games medals.
The 24-year-old announced on social media that she had recently earned her level 3 qualification for freestyle skiing.
"There's something I haven't shared with you yet," Sildaru wrote in an Instagram story, adding a screenshot of her new qualification. "In the spring, I started working toward my coaching license, and a couple of weeks ago I passed my exam."
On top of being an athlete, she added, "you can call me Coach Kelly."
Kelly Sildaru won Olympic bronze in women's slopestyle at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, where she also finished fourth in halfpipe and 17th in big air.
After a challenging period facing injuries, she returned to Olympic competition in Milano-Cortina this February, placing 13th in halfpipe.
Sildaru's career achievements also include a 2019 World Championship title in halfpipe and ten X Games medals, the first of which she earned in 2016 at age 13.
Only French skier Tess Ledeux has won more X Games medals in the event's history.
Sildaru is currently coached by partner Mihkel Ustav.
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Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Aili Vahtla