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Star Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru starts new chapter as ski coach

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Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru at the 20265 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.
Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru at the 20265 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia
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Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru earned a level 3 assistant coach qualification, adding ski coach to a career marked by Olympic, World Championship and X Games medals.

The 24-year-old announced on social media that she had recently earned her level 3 qualification for freestyle skiing.

"There's something I haven't shared with you yet," Sildaru wrote in an Instagram story, adding a screenshot of her new qualification. "In the spring, I started working toward my coaching license, and a couple of weeks ago I passed my exam."

On top of being an athlete, she added, "you can call me Coach Kelly."

Kelly Sildaru announced her level 3 assistant coach qualification in an Instagram story. July 2026. Source: screenshot

Kelly Sildaru won Olympic bronze in women's slopestyle at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, where she also finished fourth in halfpipe and 17th in big air.

After a challenging period facing injuries, she returned to Olympic competition in Milano-Cortina this February, placing 13th in halfpipe.

Sildaru's career achievements also include a 2019 World Championship title in halfpipe and ten X Games medals, the first of which she earned in 2016 at age 13.

Only French skier Tess Ledeux has won more X Games medals in the event's history.

Sildaru is currently coached by partner Mihkel Ustav.

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Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Aili Vahtla

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