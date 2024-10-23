Gallery: New Kelly Sildaru movie gets Estonian premiere in Tallinn

On Tuesday, October 22, the domestic premiere of the documentary movie "Kelly: Someone Else's Dream" took place in Tallinn. The movie tells the story of Kelly Sildaru's sporting achievements, while also showing the hidden side of her success.

The world premiere of "Kelly: Someone Else's Dream" was held in Toronto this May at the acclaimed Hot Docs Festival, where it was also selected as one of the ten best documentaries by audiences at the festival.

"The movie certainly did not leave the audience cold at the world premiere in Toronto, it spoke to them in a poignant way and provoked lively discussion. I look forward to the colorful conversations and discussions in the cinemas here in Estonia after the screening. I believe that every Estonian will find something to appreciate as well as some new thoughts in this story," co-director and producer Helen Lõhmus said at the time.

---

