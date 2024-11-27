Kelly Sildaru injures anterior cruciate ligament again in Austria

Olympic bronze medalist Kelly Sildaru fell during the warm-up at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup stage held last Saturday in Stubai, Austria, and injured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"Tests revealed that Kelly has an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in her left knee. I operated on the same knee years ago," said orthopedic surgeon Madis Rahu, who specializes in arthroscopy and sports traumatology. "The exact extent of the injury will become clear during surgery. Only then can we assess the length of the recovery period," he added.

Reflecting on the incident, Sildaru described the mishap: "During Saturday's World Cup stage warm-up, I fell in a very unfortunate way. Before the second jump, a ball of snow got caught under my ski, throwing me off balance. Just before the jump, I tried to brake to stop my momentum, but I was already too close to the take-off. Despite my efforts, I couldn't stop. I slid sideways over the edge of the jump. It's hard for me to understand how such a minor fall in an innocuous spot could cause such a serious injury. It's very difficult to accept that I have to undergo surgery again and face the rehabilitation process once more. I was just beginning to feel confident on skis and was highly motivated to compete and perform well."

"Unfortunately, this situation is beyond my control, and for now, I have no choice but to take things one day at a time, find the strength to go through the rehabilitation journey again, and try to find positive moments in my days," Sildaru continued. "Although I feel unprepared to go through this so soon after a 1.5-year injury break, I know I can handle it and will keep my head held high. At this point, all future plans are very uncertain, but the Olympics remain a clear goal, and I won't give up easily."

Kristjan Koll, CEO of the Estonian Ski Association, expressed confidence in Sildaru's resilience: "Kelly has always stood out for her exceptional dedication and willpower. She has shown that she has the strength to overcome injuries and return stronger than ever. The Estonian Ski Association will provide comprehensive support during her recovery and hopes for her swift return to health."

This is the third time Sildaru has suffered an ACL injury. In the fall of 2017, she injured her left knee during training, forcing her to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Early last year, while preparing for the X Games, she fell during training and injured her right knee, also damaging her meniscus.

This season, Sildaru competed in the World Cup stage in New Zealand in September, finishing seventh in the halfpipe event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!