X!

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

News
Kelly Sildaru
Kelly Sildaru Source: Instagram/@kellysildaru
News

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has undergone knee surgery in Tallinn. In November, Sildaru fell during the warm-up at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup stage in Stubai, Austria, injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"It's incredibly hard to accept that I have to go through this recovery process all over again," Sildaru wrote on social media.

"After such a long and challenging rehab, where I worked so hard, trained even harder, and hit my best-ever test results, this feels especially tough. What hurts the most is that I was finally starting to feel good and confident on skis again – I was so excited to be back out there competing," she added.

This is the third time during her career that Sildaru has suffered from this type of injury. A fall in 2017 meant the Estonian star missed out on the 2018 Winter Olympics n Pyeongchang, South Korea. At the beginning of 2023, she fell in training ahead of the X Games, injuring her right knee and also damaging her meniscus.

"Even though the thought of another year-long rehab feels overwhelming, I know I've done it before, and I will do it again. I'm taking it one day at a time, focusing on small positives where I can. I'm not someone who gives up easily so you'll see me back on the slopes soon enough. Sometimes life just feels so unfair," she added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

19:41

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with South Korea's Gangwon State

19:25

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

18:53

Estonian driver Paul Aron to test out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

18:18

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

17:43

Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

17:08

Estonian buyer pays €19m for state-owned railway company Operail

16:27

Raul Rebane: Unpleasant historical attitudes manifesting in wartime

16:05

Administrative costs growing or falling depending on calculation methodology

15:50

Gallery: Lääne-Viru County village recreated in gingerbread

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

08.12

Kallas' changes at EU's diplomatic service ruffling feathers in Brussels

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

07:48

Economists: Wage growth, lower loan payments will not compensate for rising prices

13:04

Reserve general: Russian bluff called in Syria

13:48

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

08.12

Estonian instructors training Ukrainian troops in England

07.12

Jogger rescued in Võru County as PPA uses siren to help her out

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo