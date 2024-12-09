Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has undergone knee surgery in Tallinn. In November, Sildaru fell during the warm-up at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup stage in Stubai, Austria, injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"It's incredibly hard to accept that I have to go through this recovery process all over again," Sildaru wrote on social media.

"After such a long and challenging rehab, where I worked so hard, trained even harder, and hit my best-ever test results, this feels especially tough. What hurts the most is that I was finally starting to feel good and confident on skis again – I was so excited to be back out there competing," she added.

This is the third time during her career that Sildaru has suffered from this type of injury. A fall in 2017 meant the Estonian star missed out on the 2018 Winter Olympics n Pyeongchang, South Korea. At the beginning of 2023, she fell in training ahead of the X Games, injuring her right knee and also damaging her meniscus.

"Even though the thought of another year-long rehab feels overwhelming, I know I've done it before, and I will do it again. I'm taking it one day at a time, focusing on small positives where I can. I'm not someone who gives up easily so you'll see me back on the slopes soon enough. Sometimes life just feels so unfair," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Kelly Sildaru✨ (@kellysildaru)

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!