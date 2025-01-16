X!

Henry Sildaru through to Switzerland World Cup stage semis

News
Henry Sildaru
Henry Sildaru Source: ERR
News

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru has advanced to the semifinal of the slopestyle World Cup stage in Laax, Switzerland.

Sildaru competed in the first batch of qualifiers, where he earned 78.25 points on his first run, placing fifth.

The 18-year-old was not able to improve on his score on his second outing, and finished eighth in the first group overall, and 13th across both heats.

In any case, he made it.

The semifinals will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM.

Twelve competitors will advance to the finals from the semis.

Sildaru is the younger brother of top freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

