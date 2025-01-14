Estonian tennis player Markus Mölder makes it to Bressuire tournament main draw

Estonian youth tennis player Markus Mölder secured a spot in the main draw of the M15 category ITF tournament held in Bressuire, France, on Monday, joining his compatriot Daniil Glinka.

Mölder did so by beating Pierre Delage of France in the deciding third set of his final qualification game.

The 19-year-old Mölder, ranked 1,121st by the ATP, had received a bye in the first round of the qualifiers and defeated Belgian Mao Poels convincingly in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.

In the match against Delage, ranked 1,059th in the world, Mölder won the first set 6-4, but the 23-year-old French player responded strongly, taking the second set 6-1 to push the match into a tense tiebreak situation.

In that tiebreak, Delage surged to a 9-5 lead, but Mölder refused to concede, winning five consecutive points to save the match.

Although Delage leveled the score again, Mölder held his nerve to seal a 12-10 victory and advance to the main draw.

The main draw in Bressuire kicks off on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Glinka (ATP No. 495) went straight into the main draw as the eighth seed.

The ITF is a feeder series for the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) tennis tournaments.

--

