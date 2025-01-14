X!

Estonian tennis player Markus Mölder makes it to Bressuire tournament main draw

News
Markus Mölder.
Markus Mölder. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian youth tennis player Markus Mölder secured a spot in the main draw of the M15 category ITF tournament held in Bressuire, France, on Monday, joining his compatriot Daniil Glinka.

Mölder did so by beating Pierre Delage of France in the deciding third set of his final qualification game.

The 19-year-old Mölder, ranked 1,121st by the ATP, had received a bye in the first round of the qualifiers and defeated Belgian Mao Poels convincingly in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.

In the match against Delage, ranked 1,059th in the world, Mölder won the first set 6-4, but the 23-year-old French player responded strongly, taking the second set 6-1 to push the match into a tense tiebreak situation.

In that tiebreak, Delage surged to a 9-5 lead, but Mölder refused to concede, winning five consecutive points to save the match.

Although Delage leveled the score again, Mölder held his nerve to seal a 12-10 victory and advance to the main draw.

The main draw in Bressuire kicks off on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Glinka (ATP No. 495) went straight into the main draw as the eighth seed.

The ITF is a feeder series for the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) tennis tournaments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:50

Contractors: Bleak traffic statistics reflects situation of roads

13:23

Hobby school support down by a third over five years in Estonia

13:18

Estonian tennis player Markus Mölder makes it to Bressuire tournament main draw

12:51

Six local governments hike land tax to maximum extent this year

12:17

Impact analyses for state takeover of secondary education due in May

11:55

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu makes first visit to Estonia

11:23

Kristi Raik: Security in 2025 or what doesn't kill you makes you stronger

10:53

Estonian duo stay 11th in Dakar Rally despite challenges in Saudi dunes

10:44

Estonia joins EU nations in calls for lower Russian oil cap, end to gas imports

10:24

Researcher: Hybrid tactics likely spreading from Taiwan Strait to the Baltic Sea

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

13.01

Births drop by over a thousand to fewer than 10,000 in Estonia last year

13.01

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia

13.01

Former ISS head: The Baltics are not of special importance to Russia

08:49

Bill would allow state to collect social tax on undeclared 'envelope wages'

13.01

What kind of navies would the Baltics need to counter threats?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo