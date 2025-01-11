Estonian Super Cup final set for Viljandi on February 22

The 2025 Estonian men's club football season gets underway on February 22 with the A. Le Coq Super Cup Final. This year's clash sees Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia take on top-flight runners-up Nõmme Kalju at the indoor Männimäe Football Hall in Viljandi.

Traditionally, the season-opening showcase sees the reigning Estonian champions face the winners of the Ewald Tipner Trophy. However, FCI Levadia's league and cup double in 2024 means they will instead be up against Nõmme Kalju, who finished in second spot in last year's top-flight.

Levadia have already won the Super Cup eight times, with their last victory coming in 2022 when they defeated Flora Tallinn on a freezing cold February evening in a penalty shootout. Kalju's only Super Cup win to date came in 2019, when they overcame Levadia 3-2.

This year's final kicks off at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. at the Männimäe Football Hall in Viljandi.

A limited number of tickets are available for supporters on the Estonian Football Association website and via Piletilevi. The game will also be shown live on Soccernet TV here.

Last year's final proved once again that 2-0 is the most dangerous score in football. Flora Tallinn were 2-0 up and seemingly cruising for victory before Narva Trans launched a comeback in the dying minutes to level the scores at 2-2.

Joy turned to heartbreak for Narva however, as Flora recovered to clinch the coveted trophy.

The Estonian Super Cup. Source: Michael Cole

---

