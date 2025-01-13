Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal drops one spot in ATP rankings

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal has dropped one place in the freshly released ATP men's world rankings, to 235th.

Lajal, 21, reached the third and final round of qualifying for this year's Australian Open, his furthest progress in that Grand Slam to date, but fell at the final hurdle and failed to qualify for the main draw.

This week, the Estonian is competing at the ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Oeiras, Portugal, where his first opponent will be a qualifier.

Lajal has made it to one Grand Slam main table in his career so far, namely at last year's Wimbledon Championships.

Of other Estonian players, Daniil Glinka dropped four spots and is now ranked 495th.

Kristjan Tamm and Oliver Ojakäär remain within the top thousand, ranked 863rd and 923rd, respectively.

There were no changes in the top 10 ATP rankings; Jannik Sinner (Italy) remains at the top, followed by Alexander Zverev (Germany) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spain).

Jessica Pegula (U.S.) has moved up to sixth, pushing Jelena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) to seventh.

Estonia's top female player, Elena Malõgina, climbed two spots and is now ranked 446th by the WTA.

Mailen Nuudi is currently ranked 1267th, veteran player and six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi 1320th, and Liisa Varul 1370th.

Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) continues as the world number one in the WTA table, followed by former number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) and Coco Gauff (U.S.).

--

