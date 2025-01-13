X!

Urvo Männama, Risto Lepik still 11th after Dakar Rally stage seven

News
Urvo Männama, Risto LepikToyota and the GR DKR Hilux EVO pickup, in action in the Dakar Rally.
Urvo Männama, Risto LepikToyota and the GR DKR Hilux EVO pickup, in action in the Dakar Rally. Source: MM Production
News

Estonian rally drivers Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik (Overdrive Racing) remain in 11th place in the prestigious Dakar rally after the seventh stage.

The pair, driving a Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO pickup, also posted the 11th-fastest time on stage seven (17:10 behind the stage winner).

They are now less than 20 minutes behind 10th placed driver, South African Brian Baragwanath (Century), and had dropped to 12th before the weekend.

Männama said: "The seventh stage went well, there were no major issues."
There was a tricky navigation section, but we didn't lose time there, and everything else went smoothly," he continued.

"The route was diverse, with a bit of everything. It was a beautiful stage," Männama added.

The stage was shortened to 418 kilometers due to a navigation error in the roadbook and an unexpected rain shower, which also led to adjustments in start times for medical helicopters.

The race's overall leader Henk Lategan saw his lead over main rival Yazeed Al-Rajhi shrink to just 21 seconds.

The Dakar Rally continues Monday with the eighth stage, covering the route from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh (487 km).

Ahead of this, Männama said: "Tomorrow we have another early start and almost 500 kilometers of stage ahead. We're starting to feel a bit tired — it's been a long race. But the goal is to keep pushing forward in the same way."

Formerly the Paris-Dakar rally, the present-day race no longer follows a route across the Sahara, finishing in the Senegalese capital, but since 2020 has been held in Saudi Arabia. Previous editions were also run in South America, after security concerns prompted the change of venue from 2008 onward.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Astrid Asi prosecutor general candidacy greenlit by Riigikogu committee

16:14

2024 party donations: Isamaa biggest winner, Pruunsild biggest backer

16:06

Estonia holds world's first Invictus Games training camp for wounded veterans

15:58

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade' Updated

15:41

Major snowfall draws sledders to Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

15:37

Expert: Taxi drivers to tech giants expect change from incoming Trump administration

15:07

Riina Solman: The feminist narrative does not favor motherhood

14:40

Natalie Mets and Hele-Mai Viiksaar: The demographic toilet 20 years later

14:38

Fermi Energia to apply for a nuclear power plant special plan in Estonia

14:01

Traffic fatalities in Estonia surge by 18% over 5 years, accidents up 30%

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia Updated

12.01

Rescuers respond to hundreds of calls over the weekend

07:58

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

12.01

Galleries: Tartu and Narva blanketed in snow

08:23

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

11.01

Rescue workers extinguish fire in Tallinn Old Town apartment

12.01

Tying shoelaces becoming a heritage skill of the past

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo