Estonian drivers get Dakar Rally 2025 off to a successful start

Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik in action in the Toyota in the Dakar rally.
Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik in action in the Toyota in the Dakar rally. Source: MM Production
Estonian rally drivers Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik (Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO) impressed in the Dakar Rally marathon stage, securing 22nd place after navigating tough terrain, tire issues, and camping under desert skies alongside other top competitors.

The pair are looking to improve on their showing in the event last year, when they had to pull out after their car caught fire during a mechanical test.

Based on the current standings, the Estonians are in 22nd position, trailing the leaders – Yazeed Al Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk, who are also driving a Toyota – by 44 minutes and 58 seconds.

The second stage of the Dakar desert rally, which started on Sunday morning in Bisha and loops back there on Monday, went well for Männama and Lepik.

The duo's initial goal had been to reach an earlier camp, but since they made it to a more advanced camp, they not only met their goal but exceeded it.

Männama said: "It's been a pretty tough stage; it shook us up quite a bit. Early on, we had a flat tire and managed to change it. Later, at the remote service point, we were able to fully restock our spare tires. Everything is working, and we're satisfied."

The marathon stage, dubbed 48H Chrono, features an overnight stay in the desert, with competitors camping out in tents.

The Estonians will be staying alongside the top drivers of the Dakar Rally, as they are among the 27 fastest competitors to have reached the camp located at the 618-kilometer mark, of the 967-kilometer stage.

Defending champion, legendary Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, flipped his Ford onto its roof during the marathon stage and had to spend nearly 45 minutes getting it back on track.

Nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb also faced difficulties due to technical problems.

The event's official website is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

