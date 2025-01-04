Klavan to reveal details of EJL presidency plans once general assembly called

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is now aiming to become president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL). Klavan said he will reveal more about his support team, as well as with his detailed plans for the role, once the date of the EJL's general assembly has been announced.

On December 10, after announcing the end of his playing career, Klavan also revealed that he would be launching a bid to become president of the Estonian Football Association. Klavan admitted at the time that he was still in the early stages of that process and would have to start from scratch, but his aim is to take Estonian football into the top 50 of the FIFA world rankings.

Klavan, who won 130 caps for the Estonian men's national team, told football portal Soccernet.ee that he would make his plans public once the date of the EJL's next presidential election, or general assembly, has been confirmed.

"It's important to find out when the presidential elections will be, or when the general assembly will be held. As soon as I am informed of that, I am ready to formally confirm my candidacy," Klavan told Soccernet.

The Estonian Football Association has traditionally called a general assembly in the spring. Klavan must formally submit his candidacy to the association at least 60 days before that assembly takes place. According to Soccernet, the EJL usually confirms the date of the general assembly 90 days in advance, with last year's meeting held on April 5.

"It will take some time before I reach all the members and clubs, but this is definitely very important," Klavan added. "The vision and the plan are all there. It's just a matter of getting things in place and then revealing the next pieces of information. We are in a good position with our team."

