Ragnar Klavan's EJL presidency campaign team to include former EDF commander

Former Liverpool FC defender Ragnar Klavan has secured the backing of former Estonian Defense Forces commander General Martin Herem, among other key figures, in his bid to be the next Estonian Football Association (EJL) president.

The EJL chief is elected by 106 affiliated clubs; at the beginning of the year, Klavan secured the 16 necessary endorsements to run.

Now, he has revealed the people who will join him in his bid for the board, saying it represents a diverse support team that includes figures from both inside and outside the football world.

In addition to Gen. Herem, EDF commander until his term ended last year, names on team Klavan include communications expert Annika Arras, as well as Tiit Riisalo and Taavi Linnamäe, who were involved in President Kersti Kaljulaid's team and helped run her Estonian Olympic Committee presidential campaign last year.

Riisalo is a former trade minister.

Sandra Särav, a deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is also behind Klavan's bid.

Speaking to ETV' how "Pealtnägija," Herem said: "When Ragnar Klavan invites you to join his team and when you're a sports enthusiast, that catches your attention, and I considered it for a long time."

"I have spoken with Ragnar over several hours and read his manifesto. I thought about it for a long time, and in the end, I figured this might be an opportunity to contribute to society," Herem went on.

Former national team manager and captain Martin Reim, as well as goalkeeper Mihkel Aksalu, are behind Klavan's candidacy too.

His expertise and experience will help improve the EJL's structure, proponents say.

Klavan is new to the role of sports-politician and so said he values the expertise of his team all the more.

"This role as a sportsperson-politician is new to me, and I have to learn to swim quickly here, but they are a very valuable part of my team – my campaign team," he added.

Despite the high-profile backing, Klavan remains personally invested in his campaign's financial side.

When asked who is covering the costs, he responded drily: "Looking at how strong and professional this team is, those savings from my Liverpool days may still start running out. I will be covering the costs myself."

Klavan, 39, earlier this month obtained the necessary votes to support his candidacy, meaning he had to resign from the EJL board in accordance with the rules.

The candidate who both receives the highest number of votes and polls at above 50 percent of the vote at the general assembly will be the next EJL chair. The elections will take place in spring, with the exact date to be announced at least 90 days ahead of the event.

Klavan is likely running against current incumbent Aivar Pohlak.

Klavan played as a central defender for the English Premier League's Liverpool FC in the 2016 to 2018 seasons, before moving to Cagliari Calcio of Italy's Serie A. After returning from Sardinia in 2021, he played for Paide Linnameeskond and then JK Tallinna Kalev, before retiring from the sport last year.

