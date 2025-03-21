X!

Estonian Football Association's presidential elections set for June 19

Aivar Pohlak and Ragnar Klavan are set to compete for the role of EJL president on June 19.
The Estonian Football Association (EJL) announced on Friday that this year's general assembly will be held on June 19. Top of the agenda will be the election of a new president, with incumbent Aivar Pohlak up against ex-Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan.

In accordance with the association's statutes, candidates for the role of president are required to submit a letter of support for their candidacy containing signatures of at least 15 percent of its members to the EJL no later than 60 days before the general assembly. In this case, the deadline will be April 20.

The only candidates expected to be in the running are Aivar Pohlak, who has led the association since 2007, and recently retired ex-pro Ragnar Klavan.

The candidate who receives the votes of more than half of the members present at the general assembly will be elected president. If none of the candidates obtains the required majority, a second round of voting will be held between the two candidates with the highest number of votes. The candidate who achieves the highest number of votes on that occasion will be elected.

The EJL 's governing board consists of 14 members (including the president and two vice-presidents). According to the statutes, candidates for the position of first vice-president must have a degree in economics and candidates for the position of second vice-president must have a degree in law.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

