Ragnar Klavan secures votes needed to run for football association presidency

Ragnar Klavan.
Ragnar Klavan. Source: ERR
Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan, who is now running for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), has received the necessary votes to support his candidacy. As a result, Klavan has also resigned from the board of the association.

"My time on the board has given me a valuable insight into the workings of the association and an understanding of what needs to change as well as what should be retained," Klavan said. "My resignation from the board is motivated by a personal desire to focus on the next moves in order to take Estonian football to the next sporting level – to realize the true potential and economic success of Estonian football," said Klavan.

Since his decision to run for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association was made public in December, Klavan has met with a significant number Football Association members as well as other parties with an interest in the future development of Estonian football.

In addition to substantive discussions and contacts, Klavan has now also collected the number of votes required to formally submit his candidacy for the role. In accordance with the Statutes of the EJL, the nomination requires the signatures of 15 percent of its members.

"The discussions have been substantive and have confirmed the openness of the clubs, their willingness to see change and their willingness to engage on this journey. As of now, the necessary number of members have made the decision to nominate me for the position of President of the EJL. However, work will, of course, continue with everyone over the coming months," said Klavan.

Klavan has promised to inform the public of the platform on which his candidacy is based in the next few weeks.

The candidate who receives the highest number of votes and is supported by more than half of the members of the Football Association who attend this year's general assembly will be elected. The  elections will take place in spring 2025, with the exact date to be announced by the Board of the Estonian Football Association at least 90 days before the general assembly. 

---

Editor: Karin Koppel, Michael Cole



