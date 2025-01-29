X!

Rein Taaramäe finishes third overall in UAE cycle tour

Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: Hanna Karoline Taaramäe
Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished third overall at the Sharjah Tour (UCI 2.2) in the United Arab Emirates, showcasing his resilience despite his bike suffering a puncture during the final stage.

The Estonian's performance helped his team, Kinan Racing, place tenth in the overall team classification.

New Zealanders Josh Kench (Li Ning Star; overall time 11:58.40) and Josh Burnett (Burgos Burpellet BH; +0.52) took first and second place.

Taaramäe trailed the winner by one minute and two seconds, and the second placed racer by just 10 seconds.

The fifth and final stage, which concluded with a group sprint on Tuesday, covered 121.9 kilometers and was won by 18-year-old Italian Davide Stella (UAE Team Emirates Gen Z; 2:41.36).

Although Taaramäe suffered a puncture during the final stage, his teammates helped him get back into the peloton, and the Estonian crossed the finish line in 41st place in that stage – enough to come third.

Kinan Racing was tenth out of 27 teams competing.

Next up, Taaramäe will compete in the Tour de Kumano and the Japan Cup.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

