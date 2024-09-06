Rein Taaramäe forced to drop out of La Vuelta

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe has had to drop out of La Vuelta a España during stage 18, due to illness.

This was the last Vuelta he was set to take part in in his career.

Thursday's route ran from Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Autonomous Community, to Maestu-Parque Natural de Izki, a distance of 179.5 km.

The Intermarché-Wanty team, who the 37-year-old Estonian competes for, tweeted: "Rein Taaramäe was highly motivated for the last Grand Tour of his career. Sadly, sickness took over and Rein must stop in stage 18."

Taaramäe, who is set to join Japanese team Kinan Racing after this season ends, had hoped to break into the breakaway group one more time, but was forced to withdraw from the Vuelta on Thursday. He had reportedly been experiencing respiratory issues.

Taaremäe's highest individual finish in this year's Vuelta was 22nd, which he achieved on stage 12.

He secured three stage wins in cycling Grand Tours during his career: In the Vuelta a España (2011 and 2021), and in the Giro d'Italia (2016).

Urko Berrade (ProSeries team Equipo Kern Pharma) took the stage win.

Heading into Friday's stage, Australian Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) continues to lead Slovenian Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) by five seconds. Two more stages follow on Saturday, the 172-kilometer Queen's Stage, and on Sunday, the latter a 24.6-kilometer fast finish.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

