Susannah Kaul 13th in Paris Paralympics women's 100-meter backstroke

Susannah Kaul.
Susannah Kaul. Source: Veljo Poom
Susannah Kaul finished 13th overall in the women's 100-meter backstroke S10 classification at the Paris Paralympics with a time of 1:17.76.

This was Kaul's second event at the Paris games, having placed 15th in the 50-meter freestyle.

While Kaul was second in her heat, the time needed to advance to the top eight was 1:11.93 meaning she missed out.

The fastest in the heats was Hungary's Pianka Pap (1:08.60).

Kaul finished 10th in the 50-meter freestyle and 13th in the 100-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Among other Estonian athletes competing this time around, swimmer Matz Topkin is due to race Saturday in the men's 50-meter backstroke S4 classification.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics run until Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

