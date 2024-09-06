Kelly Sildaru through to world cup round final in New Zealand

Skier Kelly Sildaru is through to the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Cardrona, New Zealand.

The competition is the first of the new season.

Sildaru scored 80.75 points in her first run and 81.25 in her second. Either score was sufficient to secure a top-eight finish – actually in eighth – as the ninth-placer, Canadian skier Dillan Glennie, put in 79.25 points.

The halfpipe finals are scheduled for Sunday

Eileen Gu, Beijing winter olympic champion, was the only athlete to score over 90 points (92.00 on her first run, 95.50 on her second).

Meanwhile Sildaru's younger brother, Henry, was also in action in Cardrona, though did not make the final top 10.

He earned 74.25 points in his first run and 75.75 in his second, placing him 12th overall across both qualification rounds.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

