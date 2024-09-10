Kelly Sildaru back from injury to finish seventh in world cup event

News
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: Iain McGregor/FIS
News

Kelly Sildaru came seventh in the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Cardrona, New Zealand, the first world cup event of the season.

Sildaru, 22, has made a return to top competition following knee surgery in early 2023, and got to the final in New Zealand after finishing eighth in the heat; the top eight made the cut.

In that final, she scored 75.25 points in the first round, 79.75 in the second, and 82 points in the third.

Eileen Gu (PRC) was first, with 96 points, followed by her compatriot Kexin Zhang (89.25 points) and Rachael Karker (Canada), third with 87 points.

The next World Cup event is Big Air Chur in Switzerland, and takes place mid-October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:18

No Estonian government consensus on new offshore wind farm support scheme

12:04

Kelly Sildaru back from injury to finish seventh in world cup event

11:58

Expert: Foreign ministers less important worldwide than they used to be

11:19

Reform Party MP charged over Tallinn apartment rental arrangement

10:54

Specialist doctor visit fee could rise to €20

10:45

Rescue Board: Smoke from Ukrainian forest fires spotted in Estonia

10:21

Reserve general: We prevent war spreading to Estonia by helping Ukraine

09:42

MPs react differently to criticism over recent China trip

09:09

Committee chair: Talk of hiking defense spend to 5 percent of GDP 'premature'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.09

Nothern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

08.09

Tallinn city architect: The entire city could be a paid parking zone

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo