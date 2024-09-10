Kelly Sildaru back from injury to finish seventh in world cup event

Kelly Sildaru came seventh in the women's halfpipe final at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Cardrona, New Zealand, the first world cup event of the season.

Sildaru, 22, has made a return to top competition following knee surgery in early 2023, and got to the final in New Zealand after finishing eighth in the heat; the top eight made the cut.

In that final, she scored 75.25 points in the first round, 79.75 in the second, and 82 points in the third.

Eileen Gu (PRC) was first, with 96 points, followed by her compatriot Kexin Zhang (89.25 points) and Rachael Karker (Canada), third with 87 points.

The next World Cup event is Big Air Chur in Switzerland, and takes place mid-October.

