Ott Tänak takes third place, 50th career podium in Greece

At the tenth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Greece, the Hyundai team secured a triple victory: Thierry Neuville finished in first place, followed by Dani Sordo and Ott Tänak. Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) rolled his car during the final stage and was forced to retire.

On the notoriously tough Acropolis Rally, WRC championship leader Thierry Neuville was the only driver to avoid major issues. He maintained steady performance throughout the event, claiming his 21st career rally victory.

Dani Sordo finished second, 1 minute and 36.8 seconds behind Neuville, while Ott Tänak rounded out the podium in third place, 2 minutes and 57.3 seconds behind the leader. This marked Tänak's 50th career podium finish. Additionally, the Estonian won Sunday's overall classification and secured four extra points by finishing second in the Power Stage, where Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport) clocked the fastest time.

Interestingly, the same trio also triumphed in Greece two years ago, with Neuville again taking the win. However, this time, Tänak and Sordo swapped positions on the podium.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) lost time due to a turbo issue at the end of the first day but recovered well and was on track to win Sunday's classification. However, during the final stage, he rolled his car, which took him out of contention. Despite this, the Frenchman managed to get his car back on four wheels and reached the finish, earning 13 points based on Saturday's standings.

Thierry Neuville made a significant stride toward his first-ever World Championship title by earning a total of 24 points in Greece. The Belgian now has 192 points for the season, with Ott Tänak in second place with 158 points. Sebastien Ogier is third with 154 points, Elfyn Evans fourth with 140 points and Adrien Fourmaux in fifth with 130 points.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Marcus Turovski

