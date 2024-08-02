Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja crash in slippery conditions at Rally Finland

Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja were involved in a serious crash and roll in wet weather during stage three of Rally Finland, with the Hyundai i20 leaving the track and hitting a tree.

Both driver and co-driver reportedly escaped without serious injury, though Järveoja has been taken to hospital for checks.

The incident happened on the second stage of the day (stage three overall), the 15.93 km Saarikas 1 stretch, when in slippery track conditions, Tänak slid off the track on a bend at around the two-kilometer mark, rolling and making underside-first contact with a birch tree.

Ott tanak finland crash ss3 pic.twitter.com/r8o7XycR4O — hmsrally (@wrcmotorsports) August 2, 2024

The stage was halted while medical personnel attended the scene.

Prior to the incident, Tänak had called the going "Incredibly difficult! It's like driving on asphalt."

While the conditions ought to have benefited the first starters – Tänak and his teammate Thierry Neuville – better than dry conditions would have, both Hyundai men were off the pace compared with the Toyota competitors, who have taken a clean sweep in all classes in stage three.

Reigning WRC champ Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) is now in the lead after that stage, in front of a home crowd, while Toyota driver Elfyn Evans (Wales) is in second place at the time of writing.

Under WRC rules, Tänak and Järveoja would only be able to return to competition if fit to do so from tomorrow, Saturday.

