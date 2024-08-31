Paul Aron third on grid for Monza F2 race

Estonian Formula Two driver Paul Aron (Hitech) is third on the grid at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

After a month-long break, the F2 season resumes at the famous Monza circuit in Italy.

Aron, 20, completed nine laps in qualifying, with his best time being 1:32.322.

This as noted earned him third on the grid at Sunday's main race, just 0.162 seconds behind the pole-sitter Zane Maloney (Rodin Motorsport).

As for Saturday's sprint race, Aron will start from eighth place due to the reversed grid order.

With four rounds remaining in the season, Isack Hadjar (Campos Racing), leads the standings with 165 points, followed by Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta Racing) on 129 points. Qualifying did not go well for the latter, as he had to abandon it after spinning off, and will start the race from the back of the grid.

Aron is currently third in the drivers' table with 124 points, and will be looking to capitalize on Bortoleto's low starting place.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

