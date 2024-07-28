Paul Aron's car stops on final lap in Belgium

Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/PanoramiC
This weekend, the tenth round of the Formula 2 series took place in Belgium. On Sunday, the main race was held, with Estonian driver Paul Aron (Hitech) starting from pole position. During the race, Aron dropped to third place, but on the final lap, he encountered a technical issue that forced him to stop on the track.

Paul Aron, who started from pole position, managed to maintain his lead until the eighth lap, when series leader Isack Hadjar (Campos), who started from third, overtook him with the help of DRS. On the eleventh lap, Aron reclaimed the lead from Hadjar and set the fastest lap of the race. However, his time at the front was short-lived, as Hadjar overtook him again on the 13th lap. On the 17th lap, Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta), who is third in the series standings, also passed Aron.

On the final, 25th lap, Aron's car encountered a technical failure, forcing him to retire from the race. "I can't believe this," Aron said over the radio to his team.

As a result, Aron only secured two points from the weekend, earned from his pole position in qualifying. Isack Hadjar continues to lead the standings with 165 points, followed by Bortoleto with 128 points. Aron has dropped to third place with 124 points.

The Formula 2 drivers now head into a summer break, with the next race scheduled for late August at the Monza circuit in Italy. Four rounds remain in the season.

--

Editor: Helena Lindeberg, Marcus Turovski

