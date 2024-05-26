Estonia's Paul Aron takes Formula 2 drivers lead

Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron (Hitech) secured third place in the main race at the Monaco Grand Prix, propelling him to the top of the series standings.

Paul Aron finished the 42-lap race in third place (+8.000) behind Brit Zak O'Sullivan (ART GP) and Frenchman Isack Hadjar (Campos; +0.500). Hadjar had led the race for a long time with Aron in second place, but O'Sullivan benefited from a strategic pit stop. Just two laps before the finish, a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) was deployed, and O'Sullivan had narrowly pitted before it came into effect. This allowed him to maintain his position while the drivers on the track had to slow down, securing his first win of the season.

"It was quite a confusing race, to be honest, because there are usually large gaps here," Aron said after the race. "The engineers kept telling me to push the whole race. I was thinking to myself, what's going on? Usually, the races here are calm, but this time the tires were completely worn out by the end. It was also unusual that I managed to make two overtakes in Monaco."

This is the third time this season that Aron has made it to the podium in the main race, elevating him to the top of the series standings. The Estonian has accumulated 80 points over the first five rounds, followed by Hadjar with 78 points and Zane Maloney with 69 points.

The next round of the Formula 2 series will take place at the end of June in Barcelona.

--

