Estonian driver Paul Aron confirmed in Hitech F2 lineup for next season

Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: Hitech GP
Formula 2 team Hitech Pulse-Eight have confirmed that Estonian driver Paul Aron will be in their lineup for next season. Aron, who is test driving for Hitech in Abu Dhabi this week, said joining Hitech is a big moment in his career.

On Thursday, Hitech Pulse-Eight announced their lineup for next season. Estonia's Paul Aron will be racing alongside Belgian driver Amaury Cordeel for the team in next season's F2 championship.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Hitech in F2 for 2024. It will be a really important step in my career, coming off a strong rookie season in F3 where I took third overall. I'm looking forward to developing my skills with the Hitech team and I am confident we can hit the ground running next year," the Estonian said.

19-year-old Aron finished third overall in this year's Formula 3 championship, achieving one race one, four podiums and two fastest laps during the 18-race season. Last week he made his Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi, representing Trident in the final race of the 2023 season.

Editor: Michael Cole

