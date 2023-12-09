Kristin Tattar named top women's disc golf player for second year running

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: ERR
Kristin Tattar has been named top women disc golfer worldwide for the second year in a row.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT ) which organizes the Elite Series, made the announcement Friday.

Tattar has had a dream season behind her, victorious in a total of 12 DGPT stages and in second place in four more stages. 

She also won a clean sweep of the four most prestigious events, making her the first woman to win disc golf's Grand Slam, as well as winning before a home crowd in Tallinn in the European Championships in August, and successfully defending her world championship crown in  Jeffersonville, Vermont, the following month.

Tattar said the DGPT recognition was the icing on the cake for a wonderful season. "While I don't think about such awards on a daily basis, this is of course a great recognition," she said.

"My task is to do everything in my power to be as good a player on the disc golf circuit as I possibly can. If that brings additional recognition on top of winning tournaments, then of course it does the soul a boost and brings a smile to the face," she added.

Tattar is at home in Estonia in the off-season, preparing for next season. Most of the top DGPT events take place in the US, though Tattar noted with favor a growth in the number of high-level competitions, at five, to be taking place in Europe in 2024.

"In addition to being able to compete with the world's top players in front of a home crowd for the second year in a row, this tour structure gives options for staying at home, or relatively close to home, for almost two months during the summer," she added.

That season starts mid-February 16 with the Disc Golf Pro Tour All-Star Weekend in Tucson, Arizona, though Tattar herself is likely to get her own season underway on March 7 at a double-points event, the Waco Annual Charity Open in Texas.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

