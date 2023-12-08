Three Estonian swimmers through to Friday's European championships finals

Three of Estonia's competitors at the European short course swimming championships in Otopeni, Romania have reached the finals again, after having done so in different events earlier in the week.

The finals are to be held on Friday evening.

Eneli Jefimova (pictured), Kregor Zirk and Ralf Tribuntsov all secured a place in the top eight Thursday.

16-year-old Eneli Jefimova already took an historic gold in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final, Estonia's first ever gold medal at the event, on Wednesday, while Tribuntsov finished seventh in the 50-meter backstroke final.

Daniel Zaitsev, the fourth competitor, set a personal best in the 50-meter freestyle semi-final on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Jefimova took third place in her semi-final in the 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:21.44, making hr the last competitor to qualify for the final.

Ralf Tribuntsov took third place in the second semi-final of the men's 100-meter backstroke with a time of 50.64, giving him overall sixth place jointly with Ole Braunschweig and a place in the final.

Also on Thursday, Kregor Zirk was the third Estonian to reach the final, after a men's 200 meter butterfly semi-final time of 1:53.35 (seventh place).

At the same time, Zirk was not overly impressed with his own performance, saying post-race that: "As I said before the European championships, with mediocre swimming I should have got to the final, while today's semi-final time has beem mediocre for me."

"In Friday's final, Noe Ponti will probably go hunting for the European record. He is currently like a man from another planet, but likely everyone else has their own opportunities," too, he added. Ponti, of Switzerland, had won his semi-final heat with a time of 1:51.79.

ERR's Sport portal is broadcasting the finals from 6 p.m. Estonian time Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!