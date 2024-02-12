X

Estonia's Kregor Zirk misses out on 400m freestyle final in Doha

News
Kregor Zirk.
Kregor Zirk. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk failed to reach the final of the men's 400 m freestyle at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

Zirk finished fourth in his heat with a time of 3 minutes 49.34 seconds (+4,97) leaving him 22nd fastest out of the 56 competitors who took part. A time of 3 minutes 46.20 seconds would have been enough for Zirk to make the final.

"I'm happy with my swim, the time was very similar to last summer and my overall feeling was also good," said Zirk. "In the run-up to this year's World Championships, my coach and I focused on the butterfly and considering that, this was a good introduction."

Elijah Winnington of Australia was the fastest in the preliminaries with a time of 3 minutes 44.37 seconds, followed by Lukas Martens of Germany (+0.40) and Kim Woo-min of South Korea (+0.77).

On Monday, Zirk will compete in the 200m freestyle, though his participation had been in doubt before the race. "My coach and I decided to compete in this event in order to get another fast start ahead of the butterfly," said Zirk.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

