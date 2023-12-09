Estonia's swimmers out of the medals in Friday's European championships events

Estonia's young swimmers put in some strong performances in Friday's final events at the European short course swimming championships in Otopeni, Romania, though none of them were in the medals this time.

Eneli Jefimova, Kregor Zirk and Ralf Tribuntsov all secured spots in the finals of various events in their semi-finals heats Thursday; for Eneli Jefimova this was the icing on the cake after she took an historic gold in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final, Estonia's first ever gold medal at the event, on Wednesday.

No second gold medal was forthcoming for Jefimova in the 50 meter breaststroke, however; she finished seventh, 5.47 seconds behind the winner. Had she matched her PB in this distance (2.19.23) she would have won silver, however.

Kregor Zirk (pictured) finished one place higher, ie. sixth, in the men's 200 meter butterfly final, an event won by Zirk's own tip ahead of the race, Noe Ponti of Switzerland. Zirk at 1.52.74 was a little over three seconds off Ponti's time.

Ralf Tribuntsov took ninth place in the men's 100 meter backstroke final, while Daniel Zaitsev is to be in action in the men's 50 meter butterfly final, on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!