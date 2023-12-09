Estonia's swimmers out of the medals in Friday's European championships events

News
Kregor Zirk.
Kregor Zirk. Source: Kregor Zirk/Facebook
News

Estonia's young swimmers put in some strong performances in Friday's final events at the European short course swimming championships in Otopeni, Romania, though none of them were in the medals this time.

Eneli Jefimova, Kregor Zirk and Ralf Tribuntsov all secured spots in the finals of various events in their semi-finals heats Thursday; for Eneli Jefimova this was the icing on the cake after she took an historic gold in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final, Estonia's first ever gold medal at the event, on Wednesday.

No second gold medal was forthcoming for Jefimova in the 50 meter breaststroke, however; she finished seventh, 5.47 seconds behind the winner. Had she matched her PB in this distance (2.19.23) she would have won silver, however.

Kregor Zirk (pictured) finished one place higher, ie. sixth, in the men's 200 meter butterfly final, an event won by Zirk's own tip ahead of the race, Noe Ponti of Switzerland. Zirk at 1.52.74 was a little over three seconds off Ponti's time.

Ralf Tribuntsov took ninth place in the men's 100 meter backstroke final, while Daniel Zaitsev is to be in action in the men's 50 meter butterfly final, on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Sport

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

Kristin Tattar named top women's disc golf player for second year running

17:52

Estonia's swimmers out of the medals in Friday's European championships events

17:14

Justice chancellor: Legitimate obstruction of the legislature must not be abused

16:35

Gallery: Parempoolsed convenes in Tallinn for first ever board meeting

14:59

Prosecutor general sees geopolitics behind unsuccessful ICC bid

13:58

Opposition: 2024 Estonian state budget 'worst of the century'

13:28

2024 Estonian state budget may have been optimistic on revenue expectations

12:46

British Royal Navy frigate in Tallinn on Baltic Sea JEF operation

12:06

Minister: Russia's FSB cyber attacks on UK aimed at undermining democracy

11:28

Weekend weather in Estonia still cold and snowy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

08.12

ERR presents all Eesti Laul 2024 competition entries and videos

08.12

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

08.12

Minister on banning Tartu pro-Palestine demonstration: Police overreacted

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

08.12

Ossinovski says next tax package should focus on wealth

08.12

Karis: It's up to that person, whether to discuss Kallas' resignation publicly

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: