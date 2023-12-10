Estonia's Eneli Jefimova bags silver to go with European championships gold

Eneli Jefimova, Benedetta Pilato, Jasmine Nocentini and Imogen Clark. December 10, 2023.
Eneli Jefimova, Benedetta Pilato, Jasmine Nocentini and Imogen Clark. December 10, 2023. Source: EPA/Scanpix
Four days after earning a historic gold in the women's 100m breaststroke final on Wednesday, 16-year-old Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova rounded out the 2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania on Sunday with a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke as well.

Halfway through the 50m final, Jefimova was still in third, but surged into second in the final 25 meters, to finish with a silver medal-winning time of 29.12.

The 50m gold went to Italian Benefetta Pilato with a time of 28.86, while Italy's Jasmine Nocentini and the U.K.'s Imogen Clark tied for bronze with a time of 29.41.

Jefimova's time fell just short of her 50m breaststroke semifinal result of 29.10, with which she set a new Estonian record.

Gold secured on Wednesday

On December 6, Jefimova won gold in the women's 100m breaststroke final, holding second place at the halfway mark before finishing strongly with a time of 1:03.21 – Europe's third-best time. Her medal also marked Estonia's first ever gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

16-year-old Eneli Jefimova has won gold in the women's 100-meter Breaststroke Final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. This is Estonia's first ever gold medal from the European Short Course Championships.

The Estonian team earned sixth overall in the mixed 4x50m medley relay final on Sunday, with swimmers Ralf Tribuntsov (23.30), Eneli Jefimova (29.30), Daniel Zaitsev (21.99) and Aleksa Merike Gold (24.35) contributing to a combined time of 1:38.94.

The quartet's final time marked a more than one-second improvement on their already Estonian record-setting 1:40.19 result in the semifinals.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



