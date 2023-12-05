Top Estonian swimmer Jefimova aiming for medals at European championships

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: ERR
The European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania get underway on Tuesday with eight Estonian swimmers taking part. Top Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova told ERR that her preparations have all gone according to plan, and now is the time to put those plans into action.

Over the last few weeks, Eneli Jefimova has improved all three of her own Estonian national women's breaststroke records. On Tuesday, the 16-year-old Estonian begins the 100m at the European Short Course Swimming Championships as one of the favorites. Of course, no medals will be handed out on the first day, with the heats and semi-finals to negotiate first.

"I'm just going to do my best. The preparations have gone according to plan and now we are here to put everything we've planned into action," said Jefimova.

Fellow Estonian swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov, who also performed very well this fall, will be looking to make waves in the men's backstroke at the European Championships. Based on this season's standings, he too appears to have a good chance of reaching the final.

"I think I have managed to maintain my form. I've done what I've been doing all season. I've just had to keep myself from getting sick. The form is where it should be, and my health should be fine," Tribuntsov said.

"My goal right now is to reach the finals in both events and to do well," he added.

A total of eight Estonians will compete at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, with all of them in action on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Eneli Jefimova finished first in her heat of the 100m women's breaststroke with a time of 1 minute 4.28 seconds, 0.49 seconds ahead of Sweden's Sophie Hansson in second.

The action from the championships can be viewed live from 6.15 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday on ETV 2 here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

