16-year-old Eneli Jefimova breaks Estonian 100-meter record

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX / dpa/picture-alliance
Eneli Jefimova set the Estonian record in the short course 100-meter breaststroke at the Kalev Open swimming competition in Tallinn.

The 16-year-old Jefimova completed the four pool laps in 1.04.01 – 24 hundredths of a second better than her previous record set two years ago.

Three weeks ago in Kohtla-Järve, Jefimova also broke the Estonian 50m breaststroke short course record (29.66).

Editor: Kristina Kersa

