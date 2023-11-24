Estonian women's curling team sixth in Europe, through to world championships

Marie Kaldvee, Estonian women's curling team captain.
Marie Kaldvee, Estonian women's curling team captain. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
The Estonian women's curling team has made history by finishing sixth in the European Championships, held in Aberdeen, Scotland, after defeating Denmark in the final round, and also booking a place in the 2024 World Championships.

Team captain Marie Kaldvee (pictured) said: "Throughout the European Championships the team has played strongly, but we just haven't been able to turn games in our favor when a match has been very close"

The clash with Denmark, defending champions, bucked that trend, however; after going 3:0 up, Estonia lost three in a row to their opponents, who then pulled ahead to 7:4.

However, the Estonians pulled back to 7:7 and brought victory with a takeout on the next shot.

Thus the team, comprising Kaldvee, Erika Tuvike, Liisa Turmann, Heili Grossmann and Kerli Laidsalu, finished up with three wins and six losses, which gave them sixth place in the competition from the 10 group A entrants.

The top eight will also make it to the world championships in Nova Scotia, meaning Estonia is taking part in that competition too.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

