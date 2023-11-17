Estonian women's national cricket team face Malta in four-match T10 series

The Estonian women's national cricket team are se to take part in a four match T10 series in Malta this weekend.

The series marks the Estonian women's national team's European Cricket International (ECI) debut, and is organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN). The Estonian women's national team has only previously played international matches against teams in neighboring countries.

"The fact that we have been invited to take part in a cricket series with such a large audience is a great tribute to the Estonian Cricket Association's years of development work in women's cricket," said Mart Tammoja of the Estonian Cricket Association's.

"The aim of this competition for the Estonian women's team is, first and foremost, to gain international experience and put in a good technical performance by playing as a united team," said Maret Valner, captain of the Estonian women's national cricket team.

The matches can be viewed live on YouTube here, with the first getting underway on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Estonian time.

The Estonian women's national cricket squad to face Malta:

Maret Valner (Captain), Liina Sõrmus (Vice Captain), Ragne Hallik (Wicketkeeper), Laima Dalbina, Natalia Tykhonravova, Viktoria Frey, Mirjam Frey, Natallia Zholudz, Amy Pattenden, Sirli Pattenden, Asma Ul Hosna Shifa, Gheetma Madanayake and Beenish Wani.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!