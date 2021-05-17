Record-breaking domestic cricket league kicks off

Opening of the 2021 domestic cricket league season. Source: Ardo Kaljuvee
Urmas Sõõrumaa, president of the Estonian Olympic Committee, and 12 teams kicked off domestic cricket league season, which has never had a season with as many participating teams.

This season, there are teams made up of Estonians, foreign players residing in Estonia and for the first time, a team made up of British NATO battlegroup Estonia members called the Eagles.

Apart from the domestic league, the most important Estonian cricket events of the year are the Baltic Cup and the Nordic Cup. A national team will also be put together and will represent Estonia in foreign competition.

The Estonian Premier League plays matches every weekend and a winner will be determined in September.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

