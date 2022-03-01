Olympic committee chief strongly supports IOC Russia, Belarus statement

Sports
Urmas Sõõrumaa.
Urmas Sõõrumaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Sports

Head of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Urmas Sõõrumaa has commended a call by the international governing body to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition, following the invasion of Ukraine which started last week.

Sõõrumaa said: "I fully endorse this decision. I believe that sport also contributes to a national image. In the event of a [Russian or Belarusian] victory, the national anthem would still be played, and national insignia would still be worn."

"Quite often we hear some convoluted statements from these international organizations, but this one is surprisingly clear. As I said before, sport creates an image and has a great impact on athletes in society.

"This war is very near to all of us and it is possible that it was this proximity which influenced the IOC decision," he went on.

In a statement on Monday, the IOC said its executive board: "Recommends that international sports federations and sports event organizers do not invite or permit the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions," and the organization has also withdrawn its highest award, the Olympic Order, from Russian leader Vladimir Putin and all other high-ranking officials who had held it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:45

Bolt donates €1 million to Ukraine, closes operations in Belarus

14:19

Diplomat: Around 20,000 Estonian citizens still reside in Russia

13:47

Supreme Court rejects Center Party €850,000 illegal donations appeal

13:18

Maasikas: West underrated Ukraine's importance to Russia's imperial thought

12:43

Vastlakuklid: The history of the 'hot little breads'

12:14

Government wants to hold off on dropping COVID certificates

11:57

Olympic committee chief strongly supports IOC Russia, Belarus statement

11:28

Tallinn expat internet pioneer passes away

11:01

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

10:27

European Commission calls for urgent Ukraine connection to continental grid

10:01

Defense ministry looking at further military support options for Ukraine

09:35

Baltics, Poland call on social media companies to remove Russian accounts

09:15

Foreigners trapped in Russia returning to EU via Narva

08:46

Ukrainians working in Estonia return home to defend Ukraine

08:41

Estonia's economy grows by 5.2 percent compared to 2019

08:19

First Ukrainian refugees arrive in Estonia

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

28.02

Online exhibition launched highlighting century of Estonian statistics

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

28.02

Parliamentary groups debate allowing Estonian citizens to fight in Ukraine

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

11:01

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

28.02

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

28.02

Opinion | Estonia needs to call for NATO air intervention in Ukraine

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: