Gallery: Estonian olympic team official kit unveiled

The Estonian olympic team's official sportswear was unveiled Thursday, ahead of this summer's games in Tokyo.

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) oversaw the presentation, at the Kai Art Center in Tallinn's Port Noblessner development, while several athletes were in attendance, with some modeling the attire.

Hurdler Rasmus Mägi said the new strip had been keenly awaited, adding he was not disappointed with the results, which he described as: "Very dignified, beautiful colors and definitely comfortable."

Wrestler Epp Mäe, long-distance runner Roman Fosti, Heptathlete Grit Šadeiko and long-jumper Ksenija Balta were also present, as were the men's quadruple sculls team.

EOK chief, businessman and real estate magnate Urmas Sõõrumaa said that Estonia's olympic team had cooperated with the sponsor, Nike, since 2007 and had been abe to make developments in equipment and clothing, which he said was now more "breathable" than it had been previously.

Is also on sale in sports shops in Estonia from today, Thursday, ERR's sports portal reports.

The Tokyo games themselves, postponed a year due to the pandemic, run from July 23 to August 8.

