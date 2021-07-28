14-year old Eneli Jefimova wraps up Olympic debut with a 27th-place finish

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Eneli Jefimova at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

14-year old swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished her last discipline at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, finishing 27th in the 200 m breaststroke.

The 14-year old Estonian finished with a time of 2.27,87. She would have needed a time of 2.24,27 to make it to the semi-finals in the event.

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker set a new Olympic record with 2.19,16 in the preliminary rounds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

14-year old Eneli Jefimova wraps up Olympic debut with a 27th-place finish

14:14

e-scooter parking zones appear in central Tallinn

13:45

Health services cracking-down on vaccine certificate fraud

13:21

Elron's cycle tickets a costly purchase for regular passengers

12:38

Hacker downloads close to 300,000 personal ID photos

12:25

Forecast: 2,500 coronavirus cases a day expected by September

12:22

Gallery: Legia Warsaw knocks FC Flora out of Champions League competition

12:13

Tanel Kangert finishes 22nd in Tokyo time trial

11:56

Opposition involved in general discussions about presidential candidates

10:33

Health Board: 173 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:22

Kiik: We will publish updated vaccination plan this week

09:54

Kallas demands answers about coronavirus vaccination plan from Kiik

09:26

Ratings: Reform passes 30 percent support mark

09:17

Puusta continues Olympic regatta at 16th

08:29

Ministry issues diplomatic note to Iran over warship incursion

08:17

Men's quadruple sculls team finishes sixth at the Tokyo Olympics

27.07

Transcripts of ferry Tõll's black box data still to be received

27.07

Auditor: Estonia does not have a valid vaccination plan

27.07

Women's epee team wins Gold for Estonia in Tokyo Updated

27.07

Suspect in Narva fatal arson attack placed in custody

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: