14-year old Eneli Jefimova wraps up Olympic debut with a 27th-place finish

14-year old swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished her last discipline at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, finishing 27th in the 200 m breaststroke.

The 14-year old Estonian finished with a time of 2.27,87. She would have needed a time of 2.24,27 to make it to the semi-finals in the event.

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker set a new Olympic record with 2.19,16 in the preliminary rounds.

